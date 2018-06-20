'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

In this June 20, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump gives the pen he used to sign the executive order to end family separations at the border to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, as Vice President Mike Pence, right, watches in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after Trump used it to sign the executive order. By the time Trump reversed his policy Wednesday, Nielsen had been both yelled at and praised by Trump and pilloried for repeating his falsehoods. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo