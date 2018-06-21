AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Confusion and uncertainty at the border after Trump acts
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government wrestled with the ramifications Thursday of President Donald Trump's move to stop separating families at the border, with no clear plan to reunite the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and Congress again failing to take action on immigration reform.
In a day of confusion and conflicting reports, the Trump administration began drawing up plans to house as many as 20,000 migrants on U.S. military bases. But officials gave differing accounts as to whether those beds would be for children or for entire families.
At the same time, the Justice Department went to court in an attempt to overturn a decades-old settlement that limits to 20 days the amount of time migrant children can be locked up with their families.
Democratic mayors and religious leaders, meanwhile, traveled to the border to step up pressure on the White House over its hardline immigration policies.
And in the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants. A federal prosecutor said "there was no prosecution sought" in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.
GOP struggles to salvage immigration bill, postpones vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Republican immigration overhaul dangled precariously Thursday, imperiled by stubborn differences between conservative and moderate factions — and by President Donald Trump's running commentary about a bill he only half-heartedly supported and then suggested would never become law.
Republican leaders were twice forced to postpone final voting, first until Friday and then punting it to next week, as negotiators made a last-ditch push for support. They were trying to persuade colleagues to seize the moment and tackle immigration problems by approving the bill, which includes $25 billion for Trump's border wall and a path to citizenship for young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since childhood.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Thursday evening they would keep trying to find consensus on the legislation.
Earlier in the day, Speaker Paul Ryan had appeared resigned to defeat, instead holding out hope that the compromise negotiated among the Republican House majority could sow the seeds for an eventual resolution.
"I actually think we're advancing the cause even if something doesn't necessarily pass," he said. "I think we're making advancements."
Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump went to Texas to show she cared about migrant children. Her fashion choice carried a baffling counter-message.
The first lady wore a green, hooded military jacket from the fast-fashion brand Zara that read "I really don't care, do u?" both as she departed and returned to Washington. The words were printed in white, in graffiti-style, on the jacket's back.
When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "
Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.
But President Donald Trump offered his own interpretation in a tweet, saying it "refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"
ABC orders 'Roseanne' spinoff for fall minus Roseanne Barr
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall.
ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.
In a statement issued by the show's producer, Barr says she agreed to the settlement in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.
ABC said Thursday that the new series has the working title "The Conners" and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other "Roseanne" co-stars.
The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom "Roseanne" was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."
What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax
NEW YORK (AP) — Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases that come from states where they don't have any shops, offices or warehouses. Before that, retailers didn't have to collect state sales taxes if it was shipping items to someone in a state where the business didn't have a physical presence.
Shoppers were generally supposed to pay the sales tax to the state themselves, but most didn't, says Gerald Storch, who was CEO of department store operator Hudson's Bay and now runs a retail consulting firm.
The ruling is a victory for states that said they were losing billions of dollars in revenue every year, and for large retailers that had argued that the physical presence rule meant they were playing by different rules than online-only sellers. Small businesses may have to figure out how to comply with various state sales tax laws, though there are software options to help.
But what does it all mean for shoppers? Here's some more information about the effect of the ruling:
Charles Krauthammer, prominent conservative voice, has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement as he evolved from "Great Society" Democrat to Iraq War cheerleader to denouncer of Donald Trump, died Thursday.
He was 68.
His death was announced by two organizations that were longtime employers, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post.
Krauthammer had said publicly a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and earlier this month revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.
"I leave this life with no regrets," Krauthammer wrote in The Washington Post, where his column had run since 1984. "It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."
Eurozone gets deal to pave way for end to Greece's bailout
LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Eurozone nations agreed on the final elements of a plan to get Greece out of its eight-year bailout program and make its massive debt more manageable.
The finance ministers of the 19 nations took daylong talks into Friday morning and reached a surprisingly hard-fought compromise which had seemed within easy reach for the past few days.
The ministers needed to finalize a deal between Greece and its international creditors that would allow it to safely emerge from its third and final bailout program on Aug. 20 and face the markets again.
"Greek debt is sustainable going forward," said eurogroup president Mario Centeno.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said going into the meeting that "we have to recognize that Greece has really made the job — they have fulfilled their commitments."
AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims progress on NKorea nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trumpeting results of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that get ahead of reality.
He is declaring that North Korea has already begun ridding itself fully of nuclear weapons following an agreement with Kim in Singapore earlier this month, even though his Defense Department says otherwise.
Trump also prematurely claimed the return of remains of U.S. servicemen missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.
A look at how his statements compare with the facts:
TRUMP: "The big thing is, it will be a total denuclearization, which has already started taking place." — remarks Thursday at Cabinet meeting.
Hundreds attend funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners braved drizzling rain to attend the funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade on Thursday, many of them carrying her iconic purses as they flocked to a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.
Her family released a statement shortly before the funeral began, saying her father had died the night before at his home. The statement said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr. had been in failing health and was "heartbroken" after his beloved daughter's suicide at her home in New York.
A high school classmate attending the service said Spade was "incredibly kind" and had a memorable laugh. Spade admirers, including Olivia Lott, also were part of the crowds of people hovering under large, black umbrellas outside the church, many of them wearing Spade-designed accessories.
"I just feel like her vocation was to fill the world with beautiful things," Lott said, echoing sentiments expressed earlier this month by friends and fans who described her as vibrant and colorful , like the designs that made her famous.
The 55-year-old mother was found dead in her New York City home on June 5. Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said she'd had depression and anxiety for years but had been regularly seeing a doctor and taking medication.
No. 1 Sun: Phoenix takes Ayton; Trae Young, Doncic swapped
NEW YORK (AP) — Deandre Ayton became the first No. 1 Sun and Luka Doncic was traded only a day after arriving in the U.S.
The Atlanta Hawks swapped the rights to Doncic, the No. 3 pick from Slovenia, to Atlanta for Trae Young, the No. 5 selection from Oklahoma in on Thursday night in the NBA draft.
The Mavericks also gave up a future first-round pick to draft Doncic, who only arrived in New York on Wednesday after helping Spain's Real Madrid win its league championship after he won Euroleague MVP and Final Four MVP honors when they won that title this year.
The Hawks will get perhaps the most exciting player in college basketball last season, the first player to lead the nation in scoring and assists in the same season.
Otherwise, the top of the draft was dominated by big men, starting with a pair of former high school teammates.
