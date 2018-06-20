Palace says UK's Prince Louis to be christened July 9

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Kensington Palace said Wednesday June 20, 2018, Prince Louis will be christened on July 9 by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The third son of Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge was born April 23 and is fifth in line to the throne. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo