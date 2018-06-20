California to defend immigration laws against Trump

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. After repeatedly suing the Trump administration over U.S. immigration policies, California will find itself in an unusual position Wednesday, June 20, 2018: defending protections for people in the country illegally against a court challenge by the federal government. U.S. Judge John Mendez in Sacramento will hear arguments from attorneys for the state and the U.S. Justice Department about a federal request to block three California laws. Haven Daley, File AP Photo