Bruce Springsteen performs at benefit at bowling alley

FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue a stone’s throw from the Asbury Park boardwalk. Actor Hugh Jackman was in the house at the Asbury Lanes Monday, June 18, as Springsteen jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band. AP, File Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision