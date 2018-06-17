Cyclists retrace Jewish child refugees' journey to Britain

Paul Alexander stands in front of a commemorative statue, dedicated to perpetuating the memory of the 'Kindertransport' (children transport), near the train station Friedrichstrasse in Berlin, Sunday, June 17, 2018. Paul Alexander, one of the children whose life was saved with the transports from Berlin to London, attends a memorial bike ride from Berlin to London to mark the Kindertransport's 80th anniversary. Miriam Karout AP Photo