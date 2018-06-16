Actor says husband's Tesla car shot flames in traffic

FILE- In this April 15, 2018, file photo the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Actor Mary McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic. McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday that there was "no accident" and the incident was "out of the blue." Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood said Saturday, June 16, 2018 that deputies saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then fire. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo