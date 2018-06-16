Pakistan: Killing of Pakistan Taliban chief 'significant'

FILE - In this file image made from video broadcast on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013, undated footage of Mullah Fazlullah is shown on a projector in Pakistan. An Afghan defense ministry official says Friday, June 15, 2018 a US drone strike in northeastern Kunar province killed Pakistan Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah. Pakistan has been hunting Fazlullah for several years and has repeatedly said he was plotting attacks on Pakistan from safe havens in Afghanistan. (AP Photo via AP Video, File)