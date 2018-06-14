Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters. An attorney for Cohen filed court papers Thursday night, June 14, 2018, alleging Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti is tainting the case. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo