Judge mulls allowing expelled lawmaker to run for office

Expelled Arizona House Rep. Don Shooter, right, arrives at court with attorney Tim Nelson, left, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Phoenix. A Maricopa County judge says she'll decide tomorrow whether the former Yuma lawmaker, Shooter, expelled from the state House of Representatives after sexual harassment allegations can run for state Senate. Another Republican candidate, Brent Backus, filed a lawsuit saying Shooter couldn't run because he lives in Phoenix, not Yuma. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo