Sessions cites Bible to defend separating immigrant families

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration’s policy of separating parents from the children after they enter the U.S. illegally. Sessions was responding to criticism from the archbishop of Galveston-Houston. Cardinal Daniel DiNardio had told the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops separating babies from their mothers was immoral. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo