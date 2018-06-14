Teacher who stopped school shooting will return in fall

Hamilton County Prosecutor Lee Buckingham, from left, leads others including Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman to the courtroom to attend the initial hearing for the accused school shooter, at Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Noblesville, Ind. Seaman was shot in the incident as was a student, Ella Whistler. Seaman is credited for stopping the shooter. The Indianapolis Star via AP Kelly Wilkinson