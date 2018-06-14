The Latest: Memorial services held for Grenfell victims

Tributes are tied to a fence, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in support of those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower in London. A year ago, London's Grenfell Tower high-rise was destroyed by a fire that killed 72 people. It was Britain's greatest loss of life by fire since World War II. On Thursday survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain will mark the anniversary of a local tragedy that's also a national shame _ one for which blame is still being traded. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo