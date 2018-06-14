FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Cyntoia Brown appears in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Attorneys for the Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 are asking federal appellate judges to throw out her sentence, in a case that has attracted celebrity attention. Brown’s attorneys will argue Thursday, June 14 before a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel.
FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Cyntoia Brown appears in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Attorneys for the Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 are asking federal appellate judges to throw out her sentence, in a case that has attracted celebrity attention. Brown’s attorneys will argue Thursday, June 14 before a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel. The Tennessean via AP, Pool Lacy Atkins
FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Cyntoia Brown appears in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Attorneys for the Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 are asking federal appellate judges to throw out her sentence, in a case that has attracted celebrity attention. Brown’s attorneys will argue Thursday, June 14 before a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel. The Tennessean via AP, Pool Lacy Atkins

Nation & World

Appeals court considers woman's challenge to life sentence

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

June 14, 2018 10:22 AM

CINCINNATI

Attorneys are debating whether a Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 can gain parole. They're arguing before federal appellate judges in Cincinnati who are considering sending the case back to Tennessee.

Attorney Mark Pickrell told a three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel Thursday that Tennessee's laws are ambiguous on the parole eligibility. He represents Cyntoia Brown, now 30, in a case that has attracted celebrity support for her.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, but Tennessee has argued successfully in lower courts that Brown does have a possibility for parole — after she serves 51 years.

The judges said they could ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to decide that issue before they rule whether Brown's sentence is unconstitutional.

  Comments  