10 Things to Know for Today

A woman reads newspapers fronting the news on US President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Puhung subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The series of photos on the front page of the ruling workers' party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined just months ago — their leader Kim Jong Un warmly shaking hands with President Donald Trump. Dita Alangkara AP Photo