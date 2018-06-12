They met on Tinder. She was found three weeks later in trash bags, Nebraska cops say

A 24-year-old Nebraska woman who was reported missing after her Tinder date was found dismembered and in several trash bags about three weeks after her disappearance, investigators said in court documents.
Sydney Loofe, 24, was reported missing the day after she went on a date with a woman she met on Tinder, KETV reported. She and Bailey Boswell, 24, went on a date the night of Nov. 15.
But on Nov. 16, Loofe didn't show up for work at Menard's in north Lincoln or respond to family members who attempted to contact her, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported. A police report was filed.
Loofe’s friend and coworker Terra Gehring told KETV in November that Loofe went on a date with the same woman she went out with the night before.
“She texted me and told me about the date she had (and) how great it went and she was excited to go on another date with her again Wednesday night,” Gehring told the station.
Police said Loofe's last contact was on Snapchat when she said she was going out on a date. That was also on Nov. 15.
Her body was found on Dec. 4 near Edgar, Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Now six months later, Boswell and Aubrey Trail, 51, have been charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains. Those charges were filed in court late Monday.
The released court documents say Trail told an FBI special agent that he strangled Loofe with an extension cord, KETV reported. Loofe's remains were found in several garbage bags east of Clay Center.
Trail told the World-Herald over the phone in January that he was responsible for Loofe's death and that Boswell was "wiped out" from drugs and outside of the room when Loofe died.
He also told the newspaper that Loofe was participating willingly in a sexual fantasy with him and at least two other woman when she died. Trail said there was something around her neck and that her death was an accident.
“It wasn’t supposed to go to the extreme it went, of course not,” he told the World-Herald at the time. “It wasn’t meant that she was to die.”
He and Boswell have been charged with first-degree murder. It has not been ruled an accidental death.
“A life for a life — that’s the rules in my world,” Trail told the World-Herald in January. “I should be put to death.”
In court documents, investigators also said a security video from a Lincoln Home Depot show Trail and Boswell buying tools that were used to dismember Loofe, according to KETV. That happened hours before Loofe was seen leaving her job at Menards on Nov. 15.
Both Trail and Boswell were persons of interest early on in Loofe's disappearance and arrested on Nov. 30, the Journal-Star reported.
The pair lived together in a basement apartment, according to the arrest affidavit for Trail. The arrest affidavit for both Trail and Boswell say that their landlord who lives upstairs reported a strong bleach odor coming from the basement on Nov. 16 and into Nov. 17.
During a Nov. 19 search, police said portions of the wall appeared to have been wiped down "in an effort to clean them."
The arrest affidavit for Boswell says that she and Loofe had sent each other about 140 messages. The last message was sent at 6:54 p.m. on Nov. 15. Boswell had sent a message that said she was at Loofe's home.
