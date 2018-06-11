Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife in Biddeford, Maine. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine. He is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, June 12, eight days after being released from the hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure. Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File Paul Morse