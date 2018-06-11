North Korea gets first big dose of Trump summit news

Commuters read the news of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s arrival in Singapore ahead of his summit with President Donald Trump at a Pyongyang subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday June 11, 2018. The summit plan had received little coverage in North Korea in the months’ long lead-up, but was featured as the top story in the state run newspapers and television broadcasts a day ahead of the unprecedented meeting. Eric Talmadge AP Photo