Democrats spar in cutthroat primary race for Nevada governor

FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democrats vying to become the swing state’s first Democratic governor in almost two decades. The fight between longtime Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Giunchigliani has seen them spar over their response to the October mass shooting in Las Vegas while pledging to resist President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association. John Locher, File AP Photo