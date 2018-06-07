Congo woman opens home to dozens of children orphaned by war

In this photo taken on Monday June 4, 2018, Marie Charline Mutsuva walks with children at a home she runs in Beni in eastern Congo. Hundreds of children have been orphaned by rebel attacks in remote Congo, and many end up in Marie Charline Mutsuva's care. The 65-year-old, once abandoned by her husband because she couldn't have children of her own, has taken in more than 100 youth over the past four years. Resources are so stretched that at times she sells her possessions, but she carries on: "I have family again." Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro AP Photo