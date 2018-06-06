Video details the moments before Florida school shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2015, file frame from video from Broward County Public Schools, school resource officer Scot Peterson talks during a school board meeting of Broward County, Fla. The former sheriff’s deputy who’s been called a coward for his actions during a mass shooting at a Florida high school says he’s haunted by what happened. Peterson told NBC’s “Today Show” in a segment aired Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that “those were my kids in there” and he “would have never let my kids get slaughtered.” (Broward County Public Schools via AP, File)