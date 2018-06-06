Comedian Kathy Griffin shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. Griffin was recognized for her longtime support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. A California primary election was held Tuesday.
Griffin envisions a gay president while accepting LGBT honor

By PABLO ARAUZ PENA Associated Press

June 06, 2018 05:16 AM

LOS ANGELES

Kathy Griffin says she is eagerly awaiting the day when a gay person is elected president of the United States.

Griffin, who was honored Tuesday night for her activism for LGBTQ issues and raising millions for HIV/AIDS services, says if it happens she wants to be invited to a state dinner and get an overnight stay in the Lincoln bedroom at the White House.

The comedian is still trying to come back from a photo shoot last year in which she posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, leading to lost work and death threats.

Griffin accepted the Rainbow Key Award from leaders of West Hollywood, California, with a fiery speech. She wore an outfit entirely of Kate Spade apparel in tribute to the designer who was found dead in New York earlier Tuesday.

