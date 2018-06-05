Israel opening nature museum, with evolution exhibit

In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, taxidermist Igor Gavrilov works on a stuffed leopard to be displayed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel is opening a new national natural history museum in Tel Aviv in the wake of a public debate over evolution. The ultra-modern facility houses over 5.5 million specimens of species from around the world, and aims to raise public awareness about the natural world and environment, with especial emphasis on the local ecology. Oded Balilty AP Photo