FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies, are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies, are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies, are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 11:07 PM

NEW YORK

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Tuesday's court date is the first since a Manhattan judge turned down Trump's bid to dismiss Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit or postpone it until after his presidency. His lawyers are appealing the decision.

The court appearance likely will focus on scheduling, but lawyers could bring up other issues.

Zervos appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

She accuses him of defaming her by calling her a liar after she came forward with her claims in 2016. Trump denies her allegations.

  Comments  