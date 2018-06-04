Only a few of Guatemala volcano's dead have been identified

People carry the coffin of three-year-old Jennifer Andrea Morales who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which in Spanish means Volcano of Fire, as villagers carry seven bodies to the cemetery in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. Residents of villages skirting the volcano began mourning the dead after an eruption buried them in searing ash and mud. Luis Soto AP Photo