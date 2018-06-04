Aide: EPA's Pruitt sought used Trump-hotel mattress

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Newly filed disclosure reports show the Washington lobbyist whose wife rented a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo to Pruitt had far more contact with the agency than previously disclosed, despite repeated denials by both men. Pruitt has denied that lobbying firm Williams & Jensen's former chairman J. Steven Hart lobbied his agency in 2017, most recently during Congressional testimony in May.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Newly filed disclosure reports show the Washington lobbyist whose wife rented a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo to Pruitt had far more contact with the agency than previously disclosed, despite repeated denials by both men. Pruitt has denied that lobbying firm Williams & Jensen's former chairman J. Steven Hart lobbied his agency in 2017, most recently during Congressional testimony in May. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Newly filed disclosure reports show the Washington lobbyist whose wife rented a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo to Pruitt had far more contact with the agency than previously disclosed, despite repeated denials by both men. Pruitt has denied that lobbying firm Williams & Jensen's former chairman J. Steven Hart lobbied his agency in 2017, most recently during Congressional testimony in May. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Aide: EPA's Pruitt sought used Trump-hotel mattress

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

June 04, 2018 09:46 AM

WASHINGTON

An aide to Environmental Protect Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told House investigators that she did personal tasks for him, and was involved in discussions to get him a used mattress from the Trump Hotel.

The account from Pruitt aide Millan Hupp is included in testimony that was released by Democrats on the House oversight committee.

In a letter to committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, they say Hupp carried out personal errands for Pruitt. They include helping him find a place to live in Washington, D.C., and book a Rose Bowl trip. There also were discussions to secure a used mattress from the Trump hotel.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee's ranking Democrat, calls the errands a violation of federal law on gifts from subordinates.

EPA had no immediate comment.

  Comments  