Mourning for Guatemalan woman shot by US border Patrol

The coffin with the remains of 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez stands at her relatives house during the second day of her wake, in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala, Friday, June 1, 2018. The young woman, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas on May 23, had graduated as a forensic accountant but was unable to attend college or find a job, so she had left Guatemala for the U.S., according to her aunt. Moises Castillo AP Photo