Opera pairing with circus acts to dispel stuffy image

Hand balancer GretcheninMotion, right, soprano Christina Vial and pianist Michael Borowitz rehearse to Puccini's "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta" for tomorrow night's Opus Opera, pairing circus acrobatics and opera, in New Orleans, Friday, June 1, 2018. Bryan Hymel, an internationally acclaimed tenor from New Orleans is pairing circus acrobatics and opera, with a lot of help from his friends. The performance Saturday night will be the fourth in the hometown Opus Opera series he and his wife, soprano Irini Kyriakidou, and another couple - soprano Christina Vial and her husband, entrepreneur Patrick Comer - created to show their generation that opera really isn't stuffy. For this one, they've teamed with the owner of Fly Circus Space, a circus training center, to create vocal and visual duets, trios and larger ensembles. Gerald Herbert AP Photo