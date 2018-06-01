Man gets death penalty for strangling 2 women in vacant home

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Shawn Grate, center left, listens to his attorneys Robert Whitney, left, and Rolf Whitney during a trial in Ashland, Ohio. Grate, convicted of strangling two women and suspected in two more deaths, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, June 1, after an Ohio jury recommended that he get the death penalty. The Times Gazette via AP, File Tom E. Puskar