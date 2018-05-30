AP News in Brief at 6:09 a.m. EDT

After pair of 1-in-1000 year floods, a town seeks safeguards
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — The deadly flash flood that devastated a Maryland town's historic center in July 2016 was dubbed a 1-in-1000 year event. Less than two years later, an even more treacherous flood ravaged the town, gutting shops and killing a visitor.
Exasperated locals, just starting the strenuous task of picking up the pieces from Sunday's disaster, are calling for authorities to energetically focus on finding a permanent stormwater solution for Ellicott City's downtown district, situated in a ravine some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore.
"Who would have thought this was going to happen in two years? But it happened again. And maybe we're never going to see Old Ellicott City again," said resident Sahil Saini, standing outside a community center doubling as a shelter.
Flooding is hardly new for historic Ellicott City, a onetime home to mill workers that transformed into a tourist hub known for its restaurants, antique shops and nightlife. There was a devastating flood in 1868 that killed at least 43 people. Locals who can remember still talk about the one that deluged the town in 1972.
But the recent destructive floods are different, many locals say. They note that the old town's vulnerabilities have increased as housing developments were built in hills above, removing critical protections against flooding and increasing the amount of impervious surfaces.
___
Top North Korean official heads to US for pre-summit talks
BEIJING (AP) — A top North Korean official headed to New York on Wednesday for talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump on the future of Kim's nuclear program, in the North's highest-level mission to the United States in 18 years.
Associated Press reporters saw Kim Yong Chol at Beijing's airport just after noon. South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that Kim was on an Air China flight to New York that departed later Wednesday afternoon.
Yonhap said Kim, who had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, was traveling with five other North Korean officials.
Kim, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's most trusted aides, is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the ruling party's central committee.
North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York is its sole diplomatic presence in the United States. That suggests Kim might have chosen to first go to New York because it would make it easier for him to communicate with officials in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital. North Korea and the United States are still technically at war and have no diplomatic ties because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty
___
Both sides preparing as if US-North Korea summit is a go
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapid-fire diplomacy played out on two continents in advance of an "expected" summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the strengthening resolve coming after a series of high-risk, high-reward gambits by the two leaders.
Officials wouldn't say that the June 12 Singapore summit was back on, but preparations on both sides of the Pacific proceeded as if it were. Two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating, including a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation by the U.S., appeared to be paying off as the two sides engaged in their most substantive talks to date about the meeting.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had a "great team" working on the summit, confirming that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol was headed to New York for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In addition, teams of U.S. officials have arrived at the Korean Demilitarized Zone and in Singapore to prepare for the meeting.
"Solid response to my letter, thank you!" tweeted Trump. He announced he had decided to "terminate" the summit last week in an open letter to Kim that stressed American military might, but also left the door cracked for future communication. White House officials characterized the letter as a negotiating tactic, designed to bring the North back to the table after a provocative statement, skipped planning talks and ignored phone calls.
But aides almost immediately suggested the meeting could still get back on track. And after a suitably conciliatory statement from North Korea, Trump said the same.
___
Gaza's Hamas rulers say cease-fire reached with Israel
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Hamas rulers said Wednesday they had agreed to a cease-fire with Israel to end the largest flare-up of violence between the sides since a 2014 war.
Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said Egyptian mediators intervened "after the resistance succeeded in warding off the aggression." He said militant groups in Gaza will commit to the cease-fire as long as Israel does.
Israeli Cabinet minister Arieh Deri told Israel's Army Radio that he expected calm to be restored.
"If it will be quiet, we will respond with quiet. We've given Hamas a chance to prove that we can return to routine ... If they release the reins there will be a very painful strike," he said. "There is a good chance that the routine will be restored after the blow the army unleashed on them."
The Israeli military struck dozens of militant sites in Gaza overnight as rocket fire continued toward southern Israeli communities into early Wednesday morning, setting off air raid sirens in the area throughout the night.
___
In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job
NEW YORK (AP) — In the time it took to compose a 53-character tweet, Roseanne Barr went from a hero that ABC was banking upon to unemployed.
The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" Tuesday after Barr's racist tweet that referred to Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." Her agent dropped her, and other services pulled "Roseanne" reruns.
The swift developments rendered President Donald Trump at least temporarily mum.
Trump, who reveled in the success of "Roseanne" after Barr's character in the show came out as a supporter of his presidency, made no mention of the firing in a campaign-style rally in Tennessee on Tuesday evening.
"We have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now, certainly, that the president is spending his time on," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
___
Boosting GOP, Trump accuses Pelosi of being an 'MS-13 lover'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of being an "MS-13 lover" and dismissed a Democratic Senate candidate as a "tool" of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a line of attack likely to become familiar as he boosts Republican congressional candidates ahead of midterm elections.
Trump's visit to Nashville, Tennessee, promoted the Senate candidacy of Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who was expected to face former Gov. Phil Bredesen in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Besides headlining a private fundraiser for Blackburn, he used a public rally to urge supporters not to become "complacent" this fall while Democrats were "sticking together" to block his agenda.
"We need Marsha in the Senate to continue the amazing progress and work that we've done over the last year and a half," Trump said during the rally. "To keep on winning, you have to vote Republican in November."
The Tennessee campaign is among several races expected to determine control of the Senate, where Republicans are defending a narrow two-seat majority. The president criticized Bredesen for being backed by national Democrats.
"He's a tool of Chuck Schumer and of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi," Trump said. Earlier this month, the House Democratic leader criticized Trump's rhetoric and policies on immigrants after he called members of the international gang "animals."
___
Missouri governor resigns amid widening investigations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a sometimes brash political outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in the Republican Party, resigned Tuesday amid a widening investigation that arose from an affair with his former hairdresser.
The 44-year-old governor spent nearly six months fighting to stay in office after the affair became public in January in a television news report that aired immediately following his State of the State address. The probes into his conduct by prosecutors and lawmakers began with allegations stemming from the affair and expanded to include questions about whether he violated campaign-finance laws.
Greitens said his resignation would take effect Friday.
"This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family — millions of dollars of mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends," he said in a brief statement from his Jefferson City office, his voice breaking at times.
He said he could not "allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love."
___
Afghan officials say attack on ministry was repelled
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck outside the Afghan Interior Ministry on Wednesday, allowing gunmen to pass through an outer gate where they traded fire with security forces, who eventually killed the attackers, officials said.
Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said seven attackers were killed and that cleanup operations were underway. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said one policeman was killed and five were wounded.
It appeared to be a rare victory for Afghan security forces, who have struggled to secure the capital in recent months. The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have carried out a wave of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the country's Shiite minority, that have killed hundreds of people. Both groups have also expanded their footprint in the countryside.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in the eastern Logar province, killing at least three police.
Among the dead were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for the provincial capital, Puli Alim, said Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
___
Italian turmoil hits global markets, sending stocks plunging
Stocks fell in Asia on Wednesday after turbulent sessions in the U.S. and Europe as Italy's political predicament stoked fears of instability in the euro bloc.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index dropped 1.5 percent to 22,013.86. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.8 percent to 2,412.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.2 percent to 30,101.98 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 2 percent to 3,058.12. Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 0.6 percent to 5,979.50. Shares fell in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.
WALL STREET: Prices for U.S. government bonds surged as investors shifted money from stocks into lower-risk investments. Bond yields dropped, and with them, interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, hitting bank stocks on expectations lenders would earn thinner profits. The S&P 500 index 1.2 percent to 2,689.86. The Dow Jones industrial average turned negative for the year, losing 1.6 percent to 24,361.45. The Russell 2000 index fell far less than the Dow, giving up 0.2 percent to 1,623.65. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.5 percent to 7,396.59. In Europe, the German DAX lost 1.5 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 both sank 1.3 percent.
ITALY: Investors dumped Italian government bonds, driving borrowing costs sharply higher for that country and rekindling fears of more financial strain for Europe's third-largest economy. The political upheaval will likely lead to new elections, and investors are interpreting the new vote as a referendum and that Italy could move closer to abandoning the euro if populist parties win the election. That could have major implications for the European financial system and its economy.
ANALYST'S VIEWPOINT: "Worries over geopolitics look set to hit Asia after sweeping through Europe and also the U.S. at the start of the week. That being said, a heavy data calendar from Wednesday could shift some attention back to economic growth and monetary policy," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
___
Soggy Alberto churns inland, spreading rain widely
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, triggering power outages and scattered flooding around the South.
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding, however.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that as Alberto's weakening system moves inland Wednesday, it still remains a potential menace. Flash flood watches were in effort for parts of several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.
In its wake, the large system caused more than 25,000 power outages in Alabama on Tuesday, a day after making landfall on the Florida Panhandle. Many of the outages were caused by trees rooted in soggy soil falling across utility lines. And while forecasters said the subtropical depression could dump several inches (centimeters) of rain inland, few major problems have been reported so far.
"We've had a lot of rain, but we got lucky. It was a constant rain but not a heavy rain," said Regina Myers, emergency management director in Walker County northwest of Birmingham.
Comments