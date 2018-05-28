Law enforcement agencies turning to drones to fight crime

FILE – In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Austin Fire Department Capt. Greg Pope, left, and firefighter Coitt Kessler demonstrate flying a DJI Inspire 1 drone at the Austin Fire Department Training Academy in Austin, Texas. The number of public safety agencies with drones has more than doubled since the end of 2016, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of the Drone at New York's Bard College. The center estimated that just over 900 police, sheriff, fire and emergency agencies now have drones, with Texas, California, and Wisconsin leading the way, the study showed. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Jay Janner