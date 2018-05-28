AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Alberto gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast, where white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds.
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year, throwing disarray into long holiday weekend plans up and down Florida's Gulf Coast. And just as Memorial Day marked summer's unofficial start in the U.S., Alberto gave it the unofficial start of what forecasters recently predicted would be an active hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. EDT Monday that Alberto was maintaining its strength as it approached the Florida panhandle and was centered about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Destin. The storm that was expected to make landfall later Monday had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).
"On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over the northern Gulf of Mexico overnight and cross the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday," the National Hurricane Center said. It warned of life-threatening surf conditions, the possibility of a few brief tornadoes in much of Florida and parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. And, it said, heavy rains are also expected in many areas.
Lifeguards posted red flags along the white sands of Pensacola Beach, where swimming and wading were banned amid high surf and dangerous conditions. Gusty showers were to begin lashing parts of Florida on Sunday, and authorities were warning of the possibility of flash flooding. The hurricane center said a tropical storm warning was in effect from the Suwannee River in Florida to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
Maryland community heartbroken after second flood in 2 years
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — After flash floods sent cars floating down Main Street in historic Ellicott City, Maryland, local officials said they were heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.
As the flood waters receded late Sunday, officials were just beginning the grim task of assessing the destruction.
During an evening news conference, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said authorities aren't aware of any fatalities or missing people. But first responders and rescue officials were still going through the muddied, damaged downtown, conducting safety checks and ensuring people evacuated.
Kittleman said the damage was significant and appeared to him to be worse than the flooding two summers ago.
Residents and business owners, Kittleman said, "are faced with the same daunting task again."
Colombia set for combative runoff with divisions over peace
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's presidential election is heading into a divisive runoff between two ideological opposites as the conservative first-place finisher in Sunday's voting took a hard line against the country's peace deal while his rival pledged to champion the poor and excluded.
Former senator Ivan Duque won nearly 39 percent of vote, falling short of the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a second round in three weeks. One-time rebel Gustavo Petro got 25 percent support, edging out former Medellin mayor Sergio Fajardo, who could end up being kingmaker following a surprise surge.
The showdown between Duque and Petro could have broad implications for the nation's peace agreement ending more than five decades of armed conflict that left at least 250,000 dead, 60,000 missing and more than 7 million displaced.
Duque is vowing to modify the polarizing accord with changes to ensure that drug trafficking is not an amnestied crime and that guerrilla leaders who haven't made reparations to victims are barred from political office. The signed accord allows former rebels who fully confess their crimes to avoid any jail times and transform into a political party.
"We don't want to tear up the accord," Duque said in his victory speech. "What we want is for the peace of Colombia to be peace with justice."
US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit
A U.S. team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to President Donald Trump, raising expectations that the on-off-on meeting would indeed take place.
Both the State Department and South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the American and North Korean officials have been engaged in talks at the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ. One can cross the border simply by stepping across a painted line, but moving beyond several footsteps into the North at Panmunjom would be rare for U.S. officials.
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday, but quickly announced it could still happen. His tweet Sunday afternoon, which offered praise for the longtime U.S. adversary, was the latest signal that his concerns about the North's stance toward the summit had been allayed.
"Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself," he tweeted Sunday. "I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!"
South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave details about his surprise meeting Saturday with Kim in Panmunjom, saying Kim had committed to sitting down with Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — William Roy Dover's memory of the World War II battle is as sharp as it was 75 years ago, even though it's been long forgotten by most everyone else.
His first sergeant rousted him from his pup tent around 2 a.m. when word came the Japanese were attacking and had maybe even gotten behind the American front line, on a desolate, unforgiving slab of an occupied island in the North Pacific.
"He was shouting, 'Get up! Get out!'" Dover said.
Dover and most of the American soldiers rushed to an embankment on what became known as Engineer Hill, the last gasp of the Japanese during the Battle of Attu , fought 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian chain.
"I had two friends that were too slow to get out," the 95-year-old Alabama farmer recalled. "They both got bayonetted in their pup tents."
Trump threatens another shutdown as budget battle heats up
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he will never sign another foot-tall, $1 trillion-plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March. His message to lawmakers in both parties: Get your act together before the next budget lands on my desk.
After a brief government shutdown earlier this year, Democrats and Republicans now agree on the need for budgeting day-to-day operations of government the old-fashioned way. That means weeks of open debate and amendments that empower rank-and-file lawmakers, rather than concentrating power in the hands of a few leaders meeting in secret.
But Capitol Hill's dysfunction is so pervasive that even the most optimistic predictions are for only a handful of the 12 annual spending bills to make it into law by Oct. 1, the start of the new budget year. The rest may get bundled together into a single, massive measure yet again.
The worst-case scenario? A government shutdown just a month before Election Day, Nov. 6, as Republicans and Democrats fight for control of the House and possibly the Senate. Trump is agitating for more money for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. So far, he has been frustrated by limited success on that front.
"We need the wall. We're going to have it all. And again, that wall has started. We got $1.6 billion. We come up again (in) September," Trump said in a campaign-style event in Michigan last month. "If we don't get border security, we'll have no choice. We'll close down the country because we need border security."
Son of Russian spies fights for Canadian citizenship
TORONTO (AP) — Recent university graduate Alex Vavilov was born in Toronto, which would typically qualify him for Canadian citizenship except for one thing: His parents were part of a notorious Russian spy ring in North America.
That is the conflict at the heart of a high-profile citizenship battle as the 23-year-old Vavilov seeks the right to reside permanently in the country where his parents once lived clandestine lives as deeply embedded spies who are the models for the TV show "The Americans."
The Canadian government says he isn't entitled to citizenship and has appealed to the Supreme Court to annul the passport granted to him by a lower court. Vavilov's supporters say a son shouldn't pay for the sins of his parents while critics contend his claim to be a Canadian by birth is based on a fraud since he and his parents lived under stolen identities in the Toronto area and later Massachusetts as they collected intelligence for Moscow.
The case is another reminder of the Cold War hostilities that are surging throughout the world in an era when Russia is accused of poisonings in Britain and interfering in elections - accusations it denies. Some argue Canada shouldn't be quick to forgive the case of the Russian spy couple who lived under deep cover in North America.
"We shouldn't be doing anything to encourage activity by the Russian intelligence service, particularly in terms of what's happened recently with the poisoning of individuals," said Richard DesLauriers, the FBI agent who oversaw the arrests of the parents, Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova, in 2010 along with eight other members of the spy ring around the U.S.
LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals
BOSTON (AP) — With another Game 7 victory at stake, LeBron James would not sit out.
He would not say goodbye to Cleveland again — not yet, anyway.
And he would not be denied an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals.
The four-time league MVP scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday night, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 win over the Celtics and eliminating Boston from the Eastern Conference finals in the decisive seventh game.
"He's had a lot of gaudy games," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "But I just think Game 7, in Boston, all the circumstances that surround Boston, the history ... to come here in a hostile environment: (it's) right there."
Giuliani says informant info key to giving Mueller interview
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's legal team would advise that he refuse to submit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller unless the team can review classified information shared with select lawmakers about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling, Trump's personal lawyer says.
Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that if Mueller's investigators seek a court order to compel the president to testify, Trump's lawyers would fight such a subpoena all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.
"I think we win it," Giuliani said.
Giuliani downplayed the chances that Trump would fire Mueller, a Republican who once was FBI director and has served under GOP presidents. Asked if Trump would dismiss anyone if the investigation kept going, Giuliani told "Fox News Sunday" that firings would play "into the hands of playing the victim, Watergate."
Giuliani's public negotiation over terms of an interview focuses on the use of a government informant who approached members of Trump's 2016 campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump has made unproven claims of FBI misconduct and political bias and has denounced the informant, without evidence, as "a spy."
Italian economist to meet president amid political crisis
ROME (AP) — Italy's president invited economist Carlo Cottarelli to the presidential palace on Monday amid speculation he would ask the former International Monetary Fund official to form a technical government following the collapse of what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.
President Sergio Mattarella scuttled the 5-Star Movement and League's bid to form a euroskeptic coalition government by vetoing their choice for economy minister on Sunday night. The move created a new round of political uncertainty in a country long used to political turnover and paved the way for an early election likely within months.
Mattarella's office announced he had convened Cottarelli for consultations at 0930 GMT (5:30 a.m. EDT).
Markets have largely welcomed Mattarella's decision to nix Paolo Savona as economy minister. Savona, a former industry minister, has questioned whether Italy should ditch the euro as its currency.
The Milan stock exchange opened higher Monday and the spread of points between Italy's bonds and benchmark German bonds, which had grown alarmingly last week, fell slightly.
