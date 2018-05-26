In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, a view of the Tretyakov State Gallery museum with the statue of the founder of the gallery Pavel Tretyakov in the center in Moscow, Russia. Police have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, it was reported on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, a view of the Tretyakov State Gallery museum with the statue of the founder of the gallery Pavel Tretyakov in the center in Moscow, Russia. Police have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, it was reported on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo
In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, a view of the Tretyakov State Gallery museum with the statue of the founder of the gallery Pavel Tretyakov in the center in Moscow, Russia. Police have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, it was reported on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo

Nation & World

Famed Ivan the Terrible painting attacked at Moscow gallery

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 02:47 PM

MOSCOW

Police in Russia have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow.

Russian news reports said the man claimed he drank 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of vodka in the cafe of the Tretyakov Gallery shortly before he allegedly attacked the painting with a metal stanchion on Friday night.

The painting — titled "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581," depicts Russia's first czar cradling his dying son after striking him in a fit of rage. Media reports say the suspect said he damaged the painting because he thinks it is historically inaccurate.

Russian media say Repin's 1885 canvas received several holes, but the faces of the czar and his son were undamaged.

  Comments  