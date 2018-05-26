World War I battle of Belleau Wood was turning point for US

In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, flowers are left at a memorial chapel at the World War I Aisne Marne cemetery in Belleau, France. The World War I battle of Belleau Wood in northern France pitted untested U.S. forces against the more-experienced Germans, who were making a push toward Paris. It became a defining moment, proving the Americans’ military mettle and helping turn the tide of the war. Virginia Mayo AP Photo