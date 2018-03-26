No Opening Day: Ex-major leaguers struggle with retirement

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton 17) steps out of the dugout as members of the Rockies' 2007 Word Series team look on during batting practice before the Rockies host the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in Denver. Helton now regularly drives his two daughters to school or activities back home in Tennessee, a huge life change for Colorado's former All-Star first baseman. In fact, a daunting and overwhelming adjustment initially. "It was hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Helton shared.