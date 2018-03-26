74 years later, a pilot who crashed in France returns home

Marc Cooche, 84, points to the sky where as a 12-year-old in 1944 he saw a P-47 Thunderbolt piloted by Lt. Frank Fazekas fall into the family's beet farm after being hit by German fire in Buysscheure, northern France, on Thursday March 15, 2018. “When the plane fell, there were still bullets exploding” from its .50-caliber machines guns, recalls Cooche. At 86, he’s still haunted by memories of that afternoon. Michel Spingler AP Photo