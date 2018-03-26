Numerous redistricting challenges pending in courts

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, people line up outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington to hear arguments in a case about political maps in Wisconsin that could affect elections across the country. The Supreme Court has already heard a major case about political line-drawing that has the potential to reshape American politics. Now, before even deciding that one, the court is taking up another similar case. Decisions in the Maryland case and the earlier one from Wisconsin are expected by late June. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo