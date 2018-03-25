Voguing revives as Paris minorities strike a political pose

In this July 7, 2017, photo, voguing ballroom dancers perform on stage during a competition in Paris. In garish make-up and dangerously high heels, a black male dancer’s outstretched arms aggressively slice the air in time to the Paris nightclub music until suddenly, he drops “dead” on the floor. Vogue, the ‘80s dance movement Madonna popularized in her hit 1990 song of the same name, is experiencing a revival in France. Michel Euler AP Photo