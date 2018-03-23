Nation & World

Mississippi city denies church proposed by Father Jesus

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 07:15 AM

GULFPORT, Miss.

Even Father Jesus isn't above the law of man.

A Mississippi city has denied a proposal for a church by a man named Father Jesus, saying he failed to have a professional engineer draw up the plans.

Jesus said the church he's calling "Saints of the Most High" wouldn't be very big -- just 12-feet by 24-feet (27 sq. meters), and he'd begin with just three members.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that area residents questioned what Jesus stands for during a Gulfport Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Jesus reportedly said he's been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, and changed his name to Father Jesus after a revelation that he embodies the spirt of Jesus.

Commissioners were more concerned about building code compliance.

