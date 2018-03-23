Nation & World

Army says standoff with barricaded man "has concluded"

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 05:20 AM

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.

Army officials say an incident involving a man who barricaded himself inside a home on a U.S. Army installation has been resolved after a 17-hour standoff.

People living on four streets surrounding the home had to spend the night elsewhere as a precautionary measure.

The Aberdeen Proving Ground has long been a place where the U.S. military tests its bombs, although in recent years it has diversified into a "megabase" where all sorts of military technology is evaluated.

APG spokesman David Patterson says the man was alone in the home when a concerned relative called Thursday morning saying he'd locked himself inside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The installation tweeted early Friday that the incident "has concluded," without providing any more details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

View More Video