FILE - In this April 29, 20111, file photo, attorney John Dowd walks in New York. Dowd, President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team, is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press. Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump team may shift strategy after legal shake-up

By CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

March 22, 2018 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the special counsel's Russia investigation has resigned. The move on Thursday has shaken up the legal team just as Trump intensifies attacks on an inquiry he calls nothing more than a witch hunt.

The departure of attorney John Dowd removes the primary negotiator and legal strategist who had been molding Trump's defense.

It also comes just days after the Trump legal team added a new lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova, who has accused FBI officials of being involved in a "brazen plot" to exonerate Hillary Clinton in the email investigation and to "frame" Trump for nonexistent crimes.

