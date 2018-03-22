Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings Pause From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 186 Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 226 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Family of inmate in coma fights his release 106 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 300 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ingrid Ronan Johnson was born to a Miccosukee mother and a white father, inside Baptist Hospital in Kendall. police detectives arrived at the hospital acting on a court order to remove the baby from the new parents. EMILY MICHOT mmichot@miamiherald.com

Ingrid Ronan Johnson was born to a Miccosukee mother and a white father, inside Baptist Hospital in Kendall. police detectives arrived at the hospital acting on a court order to remove the baby from the new parents. EMILY MICHOT mmichot@miamiherald.com