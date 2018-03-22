Nation & World

18 dead as Thai tour bus loses control, crashes off road

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 01:38 AM

BANGKOK

A chartered tour bus has reportedly lost control on downhill curve in Thailand's northeast and plunged off the side of the road, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens more.

The Thai PBS television network reported on its website that in addition to the dead, 33 passengers were hurt in Wednesday night's accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The report said passengers were returning to northeastern Kalasin province from a long-distance excursion to the seaside province of Chanthaburi, which borders Cambodia.

Statistics from the World Health Organization show that Thailand has the world's second highest rate of traffic fatalities after Libya.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

View More Video