Vatican media chief resigns over doctored letter scandal

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, Vatican's Secretariat of Communication Mons. Dario Vigano' holds a jersey bearing a reproduction of the graffitti of the SuperPope by artist Maupal, Mauro Pallotta, sitting at left, during the presentation of a charity campaign "Ordinary Heroes" at the Vatican. On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, the Vatican announced that Vigano' had resigned over a scandal about a letter from the retired pope that he mischaracterized in public and then had digitally manipulated in a photograph sent to the media. Alessandra Tarantino, file AP Photo