FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. It was report on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 that Slovakia's president Andrej Kiska has rejected a proposal for a new government amid a crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.
FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. It was report on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 that Slovakia's president Andrej Kiska has rejected a proposal for a new government amid a crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. It was report on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 that Slovakia's president Andrej Kiska has rejected a proposal for a new government amid a crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Slovakia crisis grows as president nixes proposed new gov't

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 11:40 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovakia's president on Tuesday rejected a proposal for a new government amid a political crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition resigned last week following street protests in the wake of the slayings, which shined a light on possible government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government. But Kiska rejected Pellegrini's proposal, which involved the same three parties that were in the previous government.

Kiska said that tensions in Slovakia wouldn't be calmed by the offer, and gave Pellegrini until Friday to come up with a better plan. Pellegrini said he would make a new proposal as soon as Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president said the proposed interior minister, Jozef Raz, was a problem because of his ties to his predecessor, Robert Kalinak, who was previously linked to corruption scandals.

Before he was slain, Jan Kuciak was reporting on alleged Italian mafia ties to associates of Fico and corruption scandals linked to Fico's leftist Smer-Social Democracy party. Kalinak is Fico's close ally in the party.

Kiska said it was unlikely that Pellegrini's proposed government could "ensure an independent investigation into the slayings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova and suspicions about the activities of organized crime (that Kuciak) was writing about."

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied repeatedly across Slovakia since the bodies of Kuciak and Kusnirova were found on Feb. 25, in the biggest anti-government protests since the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution.

Organizers announced more protests for Friday. In a statement, they demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting deaths, including the participation of international investigators, and the creation of a "trustworthy government."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

View More Video