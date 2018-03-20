Trial beginning for US agent in cross-border killing of teen

In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S. border. A U.S. border patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder in U.S. District Court in Tucson on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting. Lonnie Swartz is charged with firing multiple shots from the Arizona side of the border into Nogales, Mexico more than five years ago and killing Rodriguez. Anita Snow AP Photo