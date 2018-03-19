Sweet science: Putting corn syrup to work on Earth's origins

In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 photo, University of Rhode Island graduate student in geological oceanography Loes van Dam, of Novato, Calif., uses a spoon to demonstrate characteristics of corn syrup near a tank of 2,000 pounds of the syrup in a lab, in Narragansett, R.I. During experiments, the syrup represents the Earth's mantle which melts to form magma at volcanoes and ridges, while slow-moving belts represent the drifting and shifting tectonic plates. Their intersection is the ocean ridge. One minute of each experiment equals more than 1 million years in time, to show how tectonic plates move mantel material on the ocean floor. Steven Senne AP Photo