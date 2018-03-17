Illinois governor race more fierce, costly as primary nears

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and primary challenger state Rep. Jeanne Ives, meet with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board in Chicago. Six Democrats and Republican Gov. Rauner, who faces challenger Rep. Ives, are making their final pitches to voters this weekend before the Illinois primary on Tuesday, march 20, 2018. The winners in each party will face off in November. Chicago Tribune via AP File Jose M. Osorio