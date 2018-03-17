Nation & World

Jets acquire No. 3 overall draft pick from Colts

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer

March 17, 2018 10:14 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.

The Jets announced Saturday that they are sending the Colts their first-rounder — No. 6 overall — along with two second-rounders this year and a second-rounder next year to complete the massive deal.

New York re-signed veteran Josh McCown and has agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, both on one-year deals, but it was believed the Jets would still focus on finding a quarterback of the future with their first-round pick.

By moving up to No. 3, New York assures itself of getting one of the top-rated quarterbacks available in this year's draft.

