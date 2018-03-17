FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Sza performs "Broken Clocks" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. SZA didn’t let a torn ligament in her foot slow her down at a concert for her feverish fans in New York City. She walked into the venue Friday, March 16 with a crutch helping her to the chair placed in the middle of the stage for her comfort. She injured her foot while performing last week at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in New Orleans.
With torn ligament, SZA powers through performance

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

March 17, 2018 10:14 AM

NEW YORK

R&B singer SZA (SIZZ-ah) didn't let a torn ligament in her foot slow her down at a concert for her feverish fans in New York City.

She walked into the venue Friday with a crutch helping her to the chair placed in the middle of the stage. She injured her foot while performing last week at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in New Orleans.

Though injured, she performed in style, wearing fuzzy, platform, pink slippers though her right foot had a brace on it.

After singing her first song, the Grammy-nominated singer told the audience: "I don't really have a plan, but we're gonna, like, wing this."

Her performance at Samsung 837 was in celebration of the company's new Galaxy S9 phone, released Friday.

